PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha Sees Over 3 Crore Registrations, Breaks Record

Pariksha Pe Charcha, the interactive initiative that enables direct engagement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and students, teachers, and parents, has crossed over 3 crore registrations in 2026, edging closer to its 2025 Guinness World Record of 3.53 crore historic registrations.

This year the registration process will be open till January 11, and in the 3 crore registrations, 2.85 crore are students, 17 lakh are teachers, and 3.49 lakh are parents.

This is the eighth edition of PPP that started in 2018. During the Charcha, the prime minister will also interact with parents & teachers to help & enable them to support students to accomplish all their dreams & goals.

"Registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha, the flagship initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, have crossed a historic milestone, with over 3 crore registrations from students, parents, and teachers as of December 30, 2025." said Ministry of Education on X.

This year's theme:

- Make Exams a Celebration

- Contribution of Our Freedom Fighters

- Save the Environment

- Clean India

Steps to register:

Step 1: Go to innovateindia1.mygov.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the main page, click the "Participate Now" option.

Step 3: Choose amongst the following categories: Parent, Teacher, Student (Through Teacher Login), or Student (Self Participation).

Step 4: Under the category you have chosen, click Click to Participate.

Step 5: Enter your email address, mobile number, or name to register. Fill out the form.