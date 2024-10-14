PM Internship Scheme 2024 Registration Underway, Check Eligibility, Stipend

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has initiated the registration process for the PM Internship Scheme 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for various internship positions through the official portal, pminternship.mca.gov.in. The scheme, designed to support the professional development of young individuals, aims to benefit 10 million people over the next five years.

Internship Opportunities

The PM Internship Scheme 2024 offers a total of 80,000 internship opportunities across 24 sectors, with top companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Tata Group, and Jubilant FoodWorks leading the initiative. The available sectors include banking, financial services, oil and energy, FMCG, manufacturing, travel, and hospitality.

The registration process, which commenced at 5pm on October 12, 2024, offers easy access to internships through Aadhaar-based registration. The portal also features bio-data generation tools to simplify the application process.

Companies And Participation

So far, around 200 companies have partnered with the ministry to offer over 1.2 lakh internships for the current financial year. The scheme provides a 12-month internship to gain hands-on knowledge from industry leaders.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has identified the top 500 companies for the internship Scheme based on their average CSR expenditure over the past three years. Other companies, banks, or financial institutions interested in participating can apply for approval from the MCA, which will consider underrepresented sectors and areas within the identified 500 companies.

Stipend Details

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 during the internship period. Of this amount, Rs 500 will be contributed by the host company through their CSR funds, while the remaining Rs 4,500 will be provided by the government. The scheme also adheres to reservation policies for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the PM Internship Scheme 2024, candidates must fall within the age range of 21 to 24 years and have passed High School or Higher Secondary School. Additionally, they must qualify for an ITI, a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or a degree such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, or B Pharma.

How To Apply

Candidates interested in applying for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 can follow these steps:

Go to the official portal at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Select the "Register" link and enter the required details.

After submitting the information, the system will generate a resume based on the input.

Apply for up to five internship opportunities, selecting preferences such as location, sector, and qualifications.

Apply and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Kerala's Ernakulam said, "PM Internship Scheme is aimed at acting like a bridge for the students who've come fresh out of the college and bridge the employability gap. In a prospective employee, the companies are looking for something more than just a suitable degree or qualification so that they don't have to spend months to train them on the job."