"Pleasant Than Diljit Or Coldplay Concert": Sunidhi Chauhan Sings Ben 10 Theme Song At IIT Roorkee

A video of Sunidhi Chauhan singing the theme song of Ben 10 cartoon series at IIT-Roorkee's Thomse Fest is going viral on social media. Her captivating voice filled the atmosphere with joy and nostalgia as she surprised the audience by performing the Hindi version of the iconic cartoon series theme. The song brought back childhood memories for many in concert.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Sameer, is captioned, "Sunidhi Chauhan sang the Ben 10 theme song for the first time at a show in our university. My inner child is so happy."

Sunidhi Chauhan sang ben 10 song for the first time in a show in our uni, my inner child was so happy 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/D0mwlMRWgM — Sameer (@zenith_sue) October 6, 2024

Sunidhi Chauhan performed on Day 3 of Thomso 2024, the annual cultural fest organised by IIT Roorkee. The theme for this year's event, held from October 4 to October 6, was "A Crossroad of Cultures." Her performance has since become one of the most talked-about highlights of the fest.

Reactions To Viral Video

One user commented, "For me, being there would have been more pleasant than a Diljit or Coldplay concert."

Another user wrote, "She rocked it yesterday!! This was the first time I heard her live!"

Yet another comment read, "How does it feel to live someone else's dream, huh? I've been to two of her concerts and she didn't do this. Jealous of you, bruh!"

Another admirer simply stated, "What more could a heart desire?"

So far, the viral video has received over 800,000 views and thousands of likes, sparking a wave of excitement among fans and attendees alike.