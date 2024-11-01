Planning To Study In Australia? Explore Three Types Of Visas

Australia ranks among the top destinations worldwide for international students, known for its prestigious universities and diverse academic programs. Indian students, in particular, consider Australia as one of their primary choices for studying abroad, alongside the US, UK, and Canada. According to the High Commission of India in Canberra, India is the second-largest contributor to international student enrollments in Australia, with 1,22,391 Indian students pursuing studies there between January and September 2023.

Popular fields among Indian students include Business, Information Technology, Engineering, Science, and Hospitality. The alignment between India's and Australia's educational systems facilitates a smoother transition for Indian students, who find adapting to Australian academic life relatively straightforward.

For those planning to study in Australia, here's a quick guide to three types of visas offered by the Australian government, tailored for students and their guardians.

Student Visa (Subclass 500)



The Student Visa (Subclass 500) allows students to stay in Australia for up to five years, depending on the length of their course. With this visa, students can:

Enroll in an eligible course in Australia.

Travel in and out of the country.

Work up to 48 hours per fortnight while classes are in session.

Cost: The visa fee starts at AUD 1,600.

Application Requirements:

Apply online, whether inside or outside Australia.

Hold a confirmed enrollment in an Australian course.

Maintain an Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) or qualify for an exemption.

Provide proof of welfare arrangements if under 18 years of age.

Student Guardian Visa (Subclass 590)



This visa is intended for parents, custodians, or relatives of students under 18 who need to accompany them in Australia. It is temporary and is valid as long as the student's visa and circumstances allow.

Cost: The visa costs around AUD 1,600.

Application Requirements:

Must be the student's parent, guardian, or relative, and be at least 21 years old.

Show proof of sufficient funds to support both the guardian and the student.

Maintain adequate health insurance.

Be able to provide accommodation, welfare, and necessary support.

Training Visa (Subclass 407)



Aimed at individuals looking to gain practical experience or participate in professional development programs, the Training Visa (Subclass 407) permits applicants to stay in Australia for up to two years.

Cost: The visa fee starts at AUD 415 for the primary applicant.

Application Requirements:

Applicants must have a sponsor.

Nomination is required unless the sponsor is a Commonwealth Government agency.

An invitation is required if the sponsor is a Commonwealth Government agency.

For additional details, refer to the Australian Government's official visa page here.

Australia announced the National Planning Level (NPL) in August to manage the intake of new international students. Set for the 2025 academic year, the NPL aims to limit new student enrollments to 270,000.