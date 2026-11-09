Planning To Study BBA At Symbiosis? Check Who Can Apply For SET 2027

Students planning to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Symbiosis International (Deemed University) can appear for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2027. The entrance test is used for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by different Symbiosis institutes.

Before applying, candidates should check whether they meet the required academic qualifications. As per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the university's 2026 admission guidelines, students must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

Candidates from the general category need at least 50% marks in Class 12, while those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories must secure at least 45% marks.

The university has not yet released the detailed admission guidelines for SET 2027. Candidates should check the official notification for any changes in the eligibility requirements.

SET 2027: Who Can Apply For BBA?

According to the latest available admission guidelines, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Educational qualification: Students must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

Students must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. General category: A minimum of 50% marks is required.

A minimum of 50% marks is required. SC/ST category: Candidates must have secured at least 45% marks.

Candidates must have secured at least 45% marks. Recognised board: The qualifying examination must be recognised by the relevant education authorities.

These are the eligibility requirements mentioned in the university's previous admission guidelines. The criteria for 2027 will be confirmed through the new admission bulletin.

Which Symbiosis Institutes Offer BBA Courses?

Several institutes under Symbiosis International University offer BBA programmes. These include:

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Pune.

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Noida.

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Nagpur.

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Bengaluru.

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Hyderabad.

Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), Pune.

Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC), Pune.

The courses and specialisations may differ between institutes. Candidates should check the individual institute's website for programme details.

How Will Candidates Be Selected For BBA Admissions?

Candidates will first have to appear for the Symbiosis Entrance Test. However, qualifying for the examination does not automatically guarantee admission.

Shortlisted candidates may have to participate in further selection rounds, which can include a Personal Interaction (PI), Writing Ability Test (WAT) or Group Discussion (GD), depending on the institute and programme.

The final selection will be based on the entrance test score and other selection requirements prescribed by the respective institute.