Planning To Study Abroad? Explore Switzerland's Government Excellence Scholarships

Switzerland prioritises education and research, allocating 3.2% of its GDP to research and development.

If you are considering studying abroad and exploring educational opportunities, Switzerland can be one of the good options due to its reputation for world-class education and commitment to fostering international exchange and research cooperation with over 180 countries. To support this mission, the Swiss Confederation annually grants Government Excellence Scholarships. These scholarships are awarded by the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students (FCS).

The scholarships are available in three categories: Research Scholarships, PhD Scholarships, and Art Scholarships.

Research scholarships:

The scholarships are aimed at post-graduate researchers planning to pursue research or advanced studies in Switzerland. They are available for research or study at Swiss cantonal universities, universities of applied sciences, federal institutes of technology, and research institutes. To be eligible, you need a master's degree or its equivalent and a nomination by an academic supervisor from one of these institutions. The research scholarship offers a monthly payment of CHF 1,920 and can be extended up to 36 months in three 12-month steps. Selection is based on the academic profile, research potential, and the academic environment.

PhD scholarships:

Designed for highly qualified postgraduate students who wish to undertake a full-time PhD in Switzerland, these scholarships are available at Swiss cantonal universities, federal institutes of technology, and the Graduate Institute. To qualify, you must have a master's degree, be born after December 31, 1988, and present a research proposal with a timeframe. The scholarship provides a monthly stipend of CHF 1,920 and can be renewed for up to 36 months. Selection criteria include academic profile, research project quality, and academic context.

Art scholarships:

Tailored for art students pursuing an initial master's degree in Switzerland, these scholarships are offered at Swiss conservatories or universities of the arts and are available to students from select countries with reciprocity agreements. Eligibility requires a bachelor's degree, birth after December 31, 1988, and excludes applications for second master's degrees. The scholarship provides a monthly allowance of CHF 1,920 and can be extended for up to 21 months, depending on the chosen program. Selection is based on your artistic profile, portfolio, and the availability of study places at the host institute.

These scholarships not only provide financial support but also open doors to exceptional educational and research experiences in Switzerland. If you are looking to further your studies or artistic pursuits, these scholarships offer a good opportunity to explore the stunning landscapes and vibrant culture of Switzerland while expanding your knowledge and skills.