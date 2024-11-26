Planning To Study Abroad? Check This Scholarship

Studying abroad gives students the opportunity to receive a quality education, experience different cultures, and build global connections. However, studying in the US, Ireland, Canada, and the UK can be expensive due to the high value of foreign currencies. To help with these costs, students can apply for scholarships. The Amber Scholarship is one such option, available for undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral students in these countries.

This scholarship is awarded based on the strength of the applicant's idea and how well they present it. Candidates must submit a Statement of Purpose (SOP) explaining why they deserve the scholarship for studying in the US, Ireland, Canada, or the UK.

The SOP can be submitted in various formats, such as a PowerPoint presentation, a video, or a written document. Make sure the SOP clearly reflects who you are and your goals.

The Amber Scholarship program provides a total of $15,000 (approximately 12,60,000) in financial aid divided into three categories.

The official website states: "No matter where you are in the world, we're here to support you in excelling in your academic and professional journey. If you're planning to try your luck with Amber Scholar for universities in the UK, USA, Canada, or Ireland, then meeting our eligibility criteria is the only thing you'll need."

Amber Scholarship: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, amberstudent.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click Apply Online to start the registration process

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Fill out the required information

Step 5. Save the application form for future reference

However, the application window for this year is closed. Students can apply for the scholarship next year.

Amber Scholarship: Documents Required