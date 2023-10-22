PhD Entrance Test 2023 Admit Card For Top Universities Released, Check Steps To Download

Admit cards available online using application form number and date of birth. Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the PhD entrance tests at Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) for the year 2023. Those seeking admission to PhD courses for the 2023-24 academic session in DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU can access their entrance test admit cards via the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. The written entrance test is scheduled to be conducted in a computer-based mode on October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023.

To obtain the admit card, applicants should follow these steps:

Visit the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the login link on the homepage.

Enter the required details and click the "submit" button.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the information on the admit card and download the page.

Ensure you keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates should take note of the following:

Admit cards will not be sent via postal services.

Candidates must refrain from altering or damaging the admit card in any way.

The issuance of the admit card does not guarantee eligibility, as eligibility will be further assessed at later stages of the admission process.

It is recommended that candidates maintain a well-preserved copy of their admit cards for future reference.

The official notice states, "In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or if there is a discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at phd@nta.ac.in."

For the latest updates regarding the examination, candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website at www.nta.ac.in and phdentrance.samarth.ac.in.