PFRDA Assistant Manager Result 2025 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

PFRDA Assistant Manager Result 2025 OUT: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has declared the results of the Assistant Manager (Grade A) Phase 1 examination. Candidates can check their results on the official website, pfrda.org.in.

The Phase 1 (online examination) was conducted on September 6, 2025. The roll numbers of candidates who have qualified have been published in the result sheet. Those shortlisted are now eligible to appear for Phase 2 (online examination), scheduled for October 6, 2025.

How To Check PFRDA Grade A Result 2025

Go to the official PFRDA website - pfrda.org.in.

Scroll down and click on the Careers tab.

On the right-hand side, select the Results option.

Look for the link titled Assistant Manager (Grade A) Phase 1 Result.

If prompted, enter your login credentials.

The result will be displayed on your screen.

Download the PDF and keep a copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to access the result PDF file

Key points to note

The published lists are provisional, and PFRDA reserves the right to correct any inadvertent errors at a later stage.

Details such as individual scores and cut-off marks will be released only after the completion of the entire recruitment process.

Phase 2 of the online examination will be held on October 6, 2025 (Monday). The link to download the call letter will be made available soon on the official website.

Candidates qualified in Phase 1 are advised to regularly check pfrda.org.in for further updates.

Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of three stages. Candidates clearing Phase 1 will proceed to Phase 2, which tests descriptive and professional knowledge. Those who qualify in both phases will be called for a personal interview, followed by document verification.

