PM Narendra Modi To Share Exam Tips With Over 5 Crore Participants Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged students, teachers, and parents to join Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, his annual interaction on exam stress and preparation strategies.

"Let's help our exam warriors overcome exam stress. Do watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 11am tomorrow, February 10," he posted on X.

The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held on February 10, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This year's event is set to break previous records, with over 5 crore students, teachers, and parents participating, making it the largest edition to date.

Why is Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Special?

For this year's edition, 36 students from all states and Union Territories have been selected. These students represent government schools under state boards, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will feature seven insightful episodes, bringing together renowned personalities from diverse fields to guide students on essential aspects of life and learning.



Sports & Discipline - MC Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj will discuss goal setting, resilience, and stress management through discipline.

Mental Health - Deepika Padukone will emphasize the importance of emotional well-being and self-expression.

Nutrition - Experts Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar, and Revant Himatsingka (Food Farmer) will highlight healthy eating habits, sleep, and overall well-being.

Technology & Finance - Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta will explore technology as a learning tool and financial literacy.

Creativity & Positivity - Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to cultivate positivity and manage negative thoughts.

Mindfulness & Mental Peace - Sadhguru will introduce practical mindfulness techniques for mental clarity and focus.

Stories of Success - Toppers from UPSC, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CBSE, NDA, ICSE, and past PPC participants will share how PPC shaped their preparation and mindset.

Where to Watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025?

The event will be broadcast live on:

Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India)

Major private TV channels

Education Ministry's YouTube channel and Facebook Live

The official X handles of the Ministry of Education and the PMO

Additionally, it will be available on radio channels, including All India Radio Medium Wave and FM stations. Live streaming will also be hosted on the official websites of PMO, the Education Ministry, Doordarshan, and MyGov.in.