Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Deepika Padukone, Sadhguru, Vikrant Massey, Others To Join PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to engage with students, teachers, and parents in the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025. This year the interactive programme will be held in a new format and style and will bring more experts along with PM Modi. This year, the interactive programme will be star studded and held in new format with a host of famous personalities.

The celebrities who will attend the programme are as follows:

Sadhguru

Deepika Padukone

Mary Kom

Avani Lekhara

Rujuta Divekar

Sonali Sabharwal

FoodPharmer (Revant Himatsingka)

Vikrant Massey

Bhumi Pednekar

Technical Guruji (Gaurav Chaudhary)

Radhika Gupta



The programme will be held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on January 10, 2025. It is conducted annually to help students of classes 6 to 12 overcome exam stress and pressure. Participants will have the chance to ask the Prime Minister questions during this interactive programme. Selected questions may feature in the event.



PPC 2025 has achieved an unprecedented milestone with over 3.30 crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad. The online registration for PPC 2025 started on December 14, 2024 and concluded on January 14, 2025.



In line with the spirit of PPC, the following activities were scheduled in schools from January 12- 23, 2025.

Indigenous games sessions

Marathon runs

Meme competitions

Nukkad Natak

Yoga-cum-meditation sessions

Poster-making competitions

Inspirational film screenings

Mental health workshops and counselling sessions

Poetry / song / performances

Launched in 2018, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) is an annual event in which PM Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents on ways to tackle exam-related stress.