Important Takeaways From PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha

In the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha held today at Delhi's Talkatora Indoor stadium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked in length about examinations and the stress that students go through during exams. More than 2,000 students, selected through competitions, were present in the event. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event, held since 2018, where the PM has a live interaction with students and teachers. The event is held during the onset of exam seasons in the country. CBSE and state board class 10, 12 exams are slated to begin from mid-February.

Motivation and demotivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings. "In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO during Chandrayaan and the time spent with our hardworking scientists," said PM Modi, when a student said exams are "mood off" for her.

"We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn't mean success is not waiting," said PM Modi adding, "Infact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come." He said that he was warned not to go to the launch citing if the launch fails, to which he replied that it is exactly the reason why he should attend the launch. He was at the mission control room in Bengaluru in the early hours of September 7 when ISRO lost contact with Chandrayaan's lander Vikram. In one of the most poignant images of last year, the Prime Minister hugged ISRO chief K Sivan, who was in tears, to console him.

Giving another example on setbacks, PM said, "Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments, can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVSLaxman did? They turned the match around... Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking."

On importance of extra-curricular activities PM said "Not pursuing an co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. Yes, this would require better time management. Today opportunities are many and I hope youngsters make use of them." To parents he said, "What is not good is when the passion of the children becomes fashion statements for parents. Extra-curricular activities needn't be glamour driven. Let each child pursue what he or she likes."

To the question how important is technology for education, the PM said "Fear of technology is not good. Technology is a friend. Merely knowledge of technology isn't enough. It's application is important," and added "Technological trends are changing quickly. It is essential to stay updated with these trends."

On the negative implications of technology, the PM said "These days there is a common sight:Four members of a family are seated but each of them is on the phone. Can we think of a technology-free hour. Or, mark a space where no technology is permitted. This way, we won't get distracted by technology."

He discussed about the Fundamental Duties of a citizen. A question on Fundamental Duties was asked by two students from Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. "The importance of Fundamental Duties was stated by Mahatma Gandhi. Today, I am talking to students who would be playing a key role in India's development in 2047, when we mark a hundred years since independence. I hope this generation takes it upon themselves to act on some of the Fundamental Duties enshrined in our Constitution.

He asked students not to enter the exam hall with any sort of pressure. He said that during exam we should begin with the easy questions. It boosts our confidence and helps us get accustomed.

