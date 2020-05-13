Parents, Children Increasingly Opting For E-Learning Amid COVID-19 Crisis: Survey

The research was done to explore how the present COVID-19 crisis has affected parenting, education

With a lot of uncertainty for students and parents amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the reliance of e-learning has grown and 61% families are opting for it, according to a survey conducted that spans across 14 states and 38,564 parents. The survey, which is conducted by Lifology throughout India on the occasion of International day of families, has also found that 'lack of physical activity' is the major worry for parents (of children aged 5 - 19).

The major worry (27%), for the families who have been deeply affected by the crisis, is lack of physical activity of their children. This was followed by lack of interesting activities to engage children productively (24%), according to the survey.

61% of parents of kids of all ages subscribe to e-learning in this period, it said.

Parents of the older kids (16-19) found that 43% of the time their children are spending time online.

The reliance towards e-learning is increasing very much in spite of some apprehensions from the parents regarding the time their children spend time online.

E-learning platforms are going to rule the roost in the times ahead is another finding of this survey.

90% of families feel more connected to their children during the lockdown and that's a silver lining in the cloud.

The research was spearheaded by Executive Director of Asia Pacific Career Development Association (APCDA) Dr Marilyn Maze (UK) and Rahul J Nair, Director, Lifology.

"India has fared well better than many western nations during this crisis and the education scenario in India is going to change in a bigger and meaningful way after this. The trust in e-learning and digital guidance has grown and will evolve to replace all conventional ways. The parents will have to balance the online and offline activities of their children" said Dr Maze who led the research.

Praveen Parameswar, CEO of Lifology said: "The ongoing COVID-19 crisis will change the dimensions of education and the way we spend time for it. The impact of this crisis is long term and parents, children will have to embrace modern technology, digital world for education and career guidance. Informed and productive use of Digital Media is going to be the game changer for families in future".

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced from March 25, which has now been extended till May 17.

