Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For District Judge Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.94 Lakh

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2024: The Jharkhand High Court has begun the registration process for the District Judge positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. Applications can be submitted until November 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 15 vacancies.

The official notification reads: "Candidates will have to upload their scanned colour photograph (less than 1 MB, 200 X 250 pixels) and signature (less than 1 MB, 200 X 125 pixels). Accordingly, candidates are advised to scan their photograph and signature in the given format and save them in a document file from where the photo and signature can be browsed and uploaded."

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2024: Salary

Rs 144,840 to Rs 194,860

Category-Wise Application Fee

General and Others: Rs 1,000

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes: Rs 500

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate must be a graduate in law from a recognised university.

Age Limit

Candidates should be above 35 years but below 45 years as of January 31, 2023.

However, the upper age limit is relaxable by three years for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories

Experience

The candidate must possess over 7 years of experience as a practising advocate at the Bar after proper enrolment.

Candidates must upload self-attested copies of the following with the application form:

Educational qualifications from Matriculation/equivalent onwards

Enrolment certificate under the Advocates Act, 1961

Certificate of experience at the Bar

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The examination will consist of three stages:

1. Preliminary Entrance Test

2. Main Examination

3. Viva-Voce Test

Preliminary Entrance Test

This test will consist of 100 marks, and the duration will be two hours.

Main Examination

This stage will consist of two papers, each carrying 100 marks. Candidates will have three hours to complete each paper.

Viva-Voce Test

This test will consist of 40 marks.