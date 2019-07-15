Pandit Deendayal University Result Released. Direct Download Link Here

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya University results are available at shekhauni.ac.in.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University results for B.A exams are available on the official website of the varsity. The results have been released at shekhauni.ac.in. According to a notificaiton published on the official website of the varsity regarding Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya University results, the canididates who wants to apply for B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.Ed, LL,M, M.Sc (IT), and PGDCA revaluation may apply for the process from July 15. The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya University revaluation can be done at shekhauni.ac.in. Application forms for revaluation can be submitted till July 21.

Read: JNVU B.A. 2nd Year Result Released. Direct Download Link Here

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya University results 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya University results 2019, shekhauni.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'students corner' tab, and then click on the 'Results' link

Step 3: Then click on "Examination Results-2018-19" link

Step 4: Clicl on "Student's panel"

Step 5: Click on "Results" link

Step 6: On next page choose your exam

Step 7: Enter your roll number and mother's name

Step 8: Submit the details check your Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya University results 2019

Read: Rajasthan University Result For BA Part 1, 2 Out. Direct Download Links Here

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya University results 2019: Direct link

Check your Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya University results 2019 from the direct link provided here:

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya University results direct link

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.