Oxford University Press Launches 'Oxford Big Read' In India

With an aim to improve the English reading skills, creativity and original thinking in primary and secondary school students, the Oxford University Press has launched the "Oxford Big Read", an international reading competition in India. There will be three categories of participants-level 1 (class 1-3), level 2 (class 4-6) and level (class 7-9). Winners at the national level will compete with contestants from Hong Kong, China, Malaysia and Pakistan at the Asia competition. Participants have to read one of the Oxford Supplementary Readers and participate in various activities like designing book jackets, creative story writing and writing book reviews.

"OUP is delighted to introduce this unique global programme in India that engages young learners to read and express their imagination in a creative and fun way. This programme will help Indian students to discover their creative and literary talents and, the global nature of the competition provides them an opportunity to compete with the very best from other geographies," Sivaramakrishnan V, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India said at the launch event.

27 winners will be awarded trophies and certificates. The winners of the national level competition will be declared by March 30 and the results of the Asia competition will be declared by July 31.

Schools will shortlist entries and send it to the Oxford University Press before February 20. The entries, submitted by schools, will be evaluated for creativity, imagination, originality of tone and style, and will be adjudged by an expert panel of jury.

