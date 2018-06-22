Over 750 JNU Students, Faculty, Staff Take Part In Yoga Day Celebrations

"There were a total of 48 participants in two separate categories - children and youth. On June 20, a lecture was delivered by Yogi Dr Ved Vrat Alok on the importance of yoga in day-to-day life followed by chanting of mantras and meditation," the statement said.
CommentsYesterday, a large number of faculty members, students, staff, alumni and their family members gathered at the JNU campus for the celebrations. JNU vice-chancellor Professor M Jagadesh Kumar urged the participants to make yoga a part of their daily routine as it helps one realize their inner potential. "JNU is fit and India is also fit," he said.
