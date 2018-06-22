Over 750 JNU Students, Faculty, Staff Take Part In Yoga Day Celebrations On June 19, an essay writing competition on yoga was organised at the Convention Centre of the university.

More than 750 students, faculty and staff members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University participated in the fourth International Day of Yoga celebration yesterday, according to statement from the varsity. The celebrations spanned between June 19 and June 21. On June 19, an essay writing competition on yoga was organised at the Convention Centre of the university.



"There were a total of 48 participants in two separate categories - children and youth. On June 20, a lecture was delivered by Yogi Dr Ved Vrat Alok on the importance of yoga in day-to-day life followed by chanting of mantras and meditation," the statement said.



Yesterday, a large number of faculty members, students, staff, alumni and their family members gathered at the JNU campus for the celebrations. JNU vice-chancellor Professor M Jagadesh Kumar urged the participants to make yoga a part of their daily routine as it helps one realize their inner potential. "JNU is fit and India is also fit," he said.



