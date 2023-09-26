Over 1,400 Children Of Labourers To Benefit From Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas In UP

The cost of setting the Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas is about Rs 1,115 crore. (Representative image)

In a move to benefit the children of labourers, construction workers and those orphaned during the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated 18 'Atal Residential Schools' in UP. The mission was introduced on September 23 in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who laid the foundation for the pro-rural and pro-poor move.

The first academic session of the schools has already started with around 80 students which include 40 boys and 40 girls. These students were admitted in Class 6 based on their merit in divisional-level entrance examination. The cost of setting the Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas is about Rs 1,115 crore. The average cost of construction of one school is nearly Rs 65 crore. The residential schools built under the programme have been designed to accommodate 1,000 students each.

News agency ANI quoted the Chief Minister saying, "Around 1400 children who lost their parents and guardians in the Covid era are given admission in 18 schools of the first phase of the Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas. The schools will focus on skill development of the students and promoting Sports. The curriculum at the school is based on the National Education Policy."

Ahead of the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister also interacted with the students. Each of the schools is being built on an area of 10-15 acres with classrooms, playground, recreational areas, a mini auditorium, hostel complex, mess and residential quarters for staff members. During the ceremony, the PM also inspected a model of one of the schools to be constructed under the initiative.