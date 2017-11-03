Osmania University Releases Admission Notification For PhD Programme

Osmania University has released admission notification for PhD programme in Faculties of Arts, Social Sciences, Science, Commerce, Law, Management, Education, Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Informatics and Oriental Languages. Candidates with postgraduate degree (distance or regular) are eligible to apply for the programme. Applicants must ensure that they have secured at least 55% marks (50% marks or equivalent CGPA in the case of SC/ST candidates) in the qualifying degree. In addition to this, candidates should also go through the other eligibility criteria given in official notification.'In addition to the above, the candidates must have qualified in NET/ SET-TS/ AP/ JEST/ GATE/ GPAT/ Ph.D. Eligibility Test - 2016 in the concerned subject conducted by Osmania University or must have M.Phil. (through regular mode)/ Ph.D. in an allied subject,' reads the official notification.Interested candidates can submit their application on or before 2 December 2017 along with a Demand Draft of Rs 250 as registration fee. Other details of the admission can be found at the official website Osmania.ac.in.