Osmania University Degree Exams Likely In June Second Week

Osmania University will hold degree examinations in second week of June

Osmania University will hold degree examinations in June second week. The University is also working on exam dates for postgraduate exams and may hold them in July. Sources say that University Examination branch will issue a notice about semester examinations in next few days.

The undergraduate exams which will begin in June second week will likely end in July. The exams for PG courses will most likely begin in July second week.

Since several working days have been lost due to the lockdown, the University, in all likelihood, will conduct examinations on Sundays as well. However, the final schedule for examination will be subject to government's decision on lockdown.

Osmania University's Facebook page quoted OU Controller of examinations, Dr Sriram Venkatesh that main and backlog exams for undergraduate subjects will be held in second week of June, and the PG examinations will commence in July when major UG examinations are concluded.

The University already maintains one-metre physical distance policy for students during the exam. If the need arises, the University will increase the number of centres and ensure more physical distancing is practiced in exam halls, he added.

The University has also advanced the summer vacations from May 11 to June 7. The summer vacation is applicable to PG programmes such as MA, M.Sc., M.Com., MSW, MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.P.Ed., MBA etc.

The summer vacation was scheduled from June 1 to June 30 but with lockdown being extended till May 29 in Telangana, it was decided to advance the summer vacations.

