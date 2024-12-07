OPSC OCS Prelims 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Check Details

OPSC OCS Prelims 2024: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to conduct the preliminary phase of the Odisha Civil Services Examination (OCS) for 2023 shortly. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website once they are released.

OPSC OCS 2024: Exam Pattern

The OPSC examination consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Interview round. Each stage has a unique exam pattern, so candidates should familiarize themselves with the specific format and marking scheme for each. It is recommended that candidates review the OPSC exam pattern and marking criteria before beginning their preparation.

OPSC OCS 2024: Number Of Attempts

Aspirants are allowed six (6) attempts for the Odisha Civil Services Examination. However, there is no limit for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

OPSC OCS Prelims 2024: Age Limits

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not older than 38 years as of January 1, 2023. They must not have been born before January 2, 1985, or after January 1, 2002.

OPSC OCS Prelims 2024: Educational Qualification

An aspiring candidate must possess a Bachelor's degree from any recognized university.

Candidates must also be proficient in reading, writing, and speaking Odia. They should have either: