OPSC OCS Prelims 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Check Details

OPSC OCS 2024: Exam Pattern
The OPSC examination consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Interview round. Each stage has a unique exam pattern, so candidates should familiarize themselves with the specific format and marking scheme for each. It is recommended that candidates review the OPSC exam pattern and marking criteria before beginning their preparation.
OPSC OCS 2024: Number Of Attempts
Aspirants are allowed six (6) attempts for the Odisha Civil Services Examination. However, there is no limit for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
OPSC OCS Prelims 2024: Age Limits
Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not older than 38 years as of January 1, 2023. They must not have been born before January 2, 1985, or after January 1, 2002.
OPSC OCS Prelims 2024: Educational Qualification
An aspiring candidate must possess a Bachelor's degree from any recognized university.
Candidates must also be proficient in reading, writing, and speaking Odia. They should have either:
- Passed the Middle School Examination with Odia as a language subject
- Passed the High School Certificate Examination with Odia as the medium of instruction in non-language subjects
- Studied Odia as a language subject in the final Class VII examination from a recognized school
- Passed a test in Odia at the Middle English School Standard conducted by the School and Mass Education Department of Odisha