One Primary School At Every One Kilometer In Bihar; Government To Introduce Student Credit Card The in-charge minister (education), informed the Bihar state assembly that the state government has been successful in setting up a primary school at every one km.

Share EMAIL PRINT One Primary School At Every One Kilometer In Bihar, Says Minister New Delhi: Shravan Kumar, the in-charge minister (education), yesterday informed the Bihar state assembly that the state government has been successful in setting up a primary school at every one km and a middle and secondary school at every three and five km respectively. He also said that the state government is gradually making its way toward fulfilling the goal of setting up a high school at every panchayat.





Shravan Kumar also informed that out of the 8391 panchayats in the state, 5059 had a middle school and 2200 had a high school.





The minister's response came as part of a debate on his department's budgetry allocation of Rs. 32,125.63 crore for 2018-19. The allocation was later passed by a voice vote.





The state government has also relaxed norms in terms of availability of land for setting up a high school. Now, the land requirement of setting up a high school is 0.75 acre as opposed to one acre previously.





On the question of regular payment to University teachers he said that government has released the salary for university teachers and is making necessary arrangements for timely dispersal of salaries of teachers in future.





He also informed about the measures taken by government to increase gross enrolment ratio in higher education in the state. The government will provide hassle-free education loan to students to pursue higher education in the state through Bihar Student Credit card.





In order to avoid bank's negative attitude in providing students with loan, the government has set up the Bihar State Education Finance Corportaion Ltd. for the specific purpose of loan disbursal to students.





As reported by PTI, the opposition walked out of the Assembly dissatisfied over the minister's reply. Senior RJD leader and former finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui said that it was pointless to participate in the debate of the education department as the minister (education minister Krishna Prasad Verma) was not present in the House.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



Shravan Kumar, the in-charge minister (education), yesterday informed the Bihar state assembly that the state government has been successful in setting up a primary school at every one km and a middle and secondary school at every three and five km respectively. He also said that the state government is gradually making its way toward fulfilling the goal of setting up a high school at every panchayat.Shravan Kumar also informed that out of the 8391 panchayats in the state, 5059 had a middle school and 2200 had a high school.The minister's response came as part of a debate on his department's budgetry allocation of Rs. 32,125.63 crore for 2018-19. The allocation was later passed by a voice vote.The state government has also relaxed norms in terms of availability of land for setting up a high school. Now, the land requirement of setting up a high school is 0.75 acre as opposed to one acre previously.On the question of regular payment to University teachers he said that government has released the salary for university teachers and is making necessary arrangements for timely dispersal of salaries of teachers in future.He also informed about the measures taken by government to increase gross enrolment ratio in higher education in the state. The government will provide hassle-free education loan to students to pursue higher education in the state through Bihar Student Credit card.In order to avoid bank's negative attitude in providing students with loan, the government has set up the Bihar State Education Finance Corportaion Ltd. for the specific purpose of loan disbursal to students.As reported by PTI, the opposition walked out of the Assembly dissatisfied over the minister's reply. Senior RJD leader and former finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui said that it was pointless to participate in the debate of the education department as the minister (education minister Krishna Prasad Verma) was not present in the House. (With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News