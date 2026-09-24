"One Of The Finest Faculty": Former IIT Delhi Director Backs Professor Doolla

IIT Bombay Controversy: A former Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Director has publicly defended IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla amid the ongoing controversy over a student's death and alleged exam malpractice, describing him as "one of the finest faculty members" in the IIT system and a "gentleman of the highest integrity."

In a detailed note on the episode, the senior academic V Ramgopal Rao, who is also serving as the Vice Chancellor of the BITS Pilani, said that he knows Prof Doolla personally and is disturbed to see him being vilified over the recent controversy.

"He is one of the finest faculty members I have known in the IIT system, and a gentleman of the highest integrity," Rao asserted. "Whatever concerns have been raised should be examined fairly. A public campaign against an individual serves no one," he added.

Professor Doolla, a faculty member in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay, was suspended from his post as Dean Students Welfare on Monday, September 21, following the death by suicide of second-year student Sahil Wakode on September 18. Doolla reportedly observed a student using a mobile phone and uploading the question paper to an AI platform to seek answers.

IIT Bombay's Faculty Forum publicly backed Doolla, saying he was performing his duties as an invigilator and had followed the institute's prescribed procedure after detecting the alleged examination malpractice.

With over 25 years of experience at IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, V Ramgopal Rao announced his take on the controversy along with a solution on the social media platform X.

"The problems we are seeing are all primarily because of the one size fits all approach in IITs," Rao stated. The professor noted that the IIT system has highly heterogeneous classrooms. Language also further adds to the challenge, he said.

Explaining the heterogeneity, Rao asserted that students come through an intensive coaching culture, and classrooms, bringing together students whose JEE Advanced ranks range from single digits to five digits.

"There is nothing wrong with opening the doors of our best institutions to students from different backgrounds," Rao noted. However, it is important to address the heterogeneity in teaching-learning methods, he added.

According to him, if a professor follows a slow pace while teaching, some students lose interest. Moreover, if they move too quickly, others are left behind. "In my classes, I have also seen students with excellent JEE Advanced ranks struggle. Coaching had prepared them to solve familiar types of questions quickly. Many are lost when they see a question which they have not solved before," he said.

Suggesting a solution to the issue, Rao noted that the IIT system should consider extending the BTech programmes to five years. Explaining further, he said:

"Those who meet the credit requirements could complete it in four years, or perhaps three and a half. Others could spread out their courses over five years and receive more academic help, including recorded lectures, online material and support with language where needed."

"The pace would be decided by performance within the IIT, not by a student's admission category or entrance rank," he added.

According to Rao, calling it a five year programme for everyone has a psychological advantage. Students who need more time can simply follow the programme as designed, while those who are ready can complete it sooner, he mentioned.

Rao urged that the education system should recognise that students do not learn at the same pace. Giving them the time and support to meet those standards is a responsibility of the system, he added.