IIT Bombay Suicide Case: H C Verma Flags 'Unethical' Exam Culture Among Students

Renowned physicist, author, and IIT Kanpur professor H C Verma has flagged what he described as an 'unethical' exam culture among students, as debates and protests intensify following the death by suicide of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode on September 18.

Verma said it was "very painful" to come across the recent IIT Bombay student suicide case, adding that every life is precious and an untimely death is a shock.

He further said it was more painful to see IIT students engaging in what he described as unethical practices during examinations. He added that the issue was "not an isolated event".

Verma also highlighted the normalisation of dummy and non-attending schools, saying that such practices have become so common that "no one is ashamed" of them.

Commenting on unethical practices in the education system, he said students have, for years, been encouraged by parents and coaching teachers to skip regular school attendance while still being allowed to appear for board examinations.

Highlighting gaps in the education system and examination practices, Verma also pointed to the way practical examination marks are awarded in some schools. He said that in many reputed schools, students can receive high practical marks despite not attending laboratory classes. According to him, 30 marks in practical examinations have almost become "a gift", with students being awarded at least 28 out of 30 marks despite not going to the laboratory.

He said such practices make students feel that it is acceptable to compromise on ethics.

Verma also said that the "unnatural lifestyle" followed by students during years of what he called "preparation time" can make them physically and mentally weak.

He called on social scientists to lead a campaign encouraging young students to take pride in struggle without compromising on ethics at any stage. "The whole society must rethink the priorities," he said.

According to a statement shared by IIT Bombay, Wakode was found using a mobile phone in the examination hall and had uploaded the examination question paper on an AI platform to seek answers.

Following his death, IIT Bombay students began protesting and raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the incident.

After four consecutive days of student protests, the IIT Bombay Board of Governors asked Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been at the centre of the controversy surrounding the student's death, to go on leave.

The board has also constituted a 10-member high-level panel to examine the circumstances leading to Wakode's death.

Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Doolla based on a complaint filed by Wakode's parents, who alleged that their son was subjected to caste-based discrimination by the professor. On Monday, IIT Bombay temporarily suspended Doolla from his position as Dean of Administrative Affairs with immediate effect.