Odisha, Oracle To Jointly Set Up Academy In Bhubaneswar: Minister

Odisha government and Oracle will jointly develop an academy at Bhubaneswar to upgrade computer skill of students in the state, Odisha IT Minister Chandrasarathi Behera said Wednesday. Mr Behera at the Make in Odisha conclave said the state government is in advanced stage of signing a memorandum of understanding with the Oracle India.

"The state government in collaboration with Oracle-India is setting up of an Academy in Bhubaneswar to offer a complete portfolio of computer science education resources to secondary schools, technical, vocational and two year colleges and four year colleges and universities to help students be industry ready," Mr Behera said.

The requirement of such an academy was felt as performance of students in some engineering and management institutions in the state remained below satisfactory level. The proposed academy is expect to raise the performance level of the Odisha students.

In the conclave, total investments received in the IT sector were worth Rs 3918.95 crore from six companies, officials said.

