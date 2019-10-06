Odisha Education Minister Moots Generating Funds From Alumni

CABE meeting was held on September 21 at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Odisha Higher Education Minister, Arun Kumar Sahoo, suggested a "give back to roots" programme for generating funding for educational institutes in the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) meeting held on September 21 at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The minister also spoke on the need of funding and a proper financial plan for implementation in Odisha. Mr Sahoo along with his counterparts from other states voiced his concern on funding issues in the education sector.

The CABE meeting was held to discuss the new education policy, the draft of which has been designed by a panel led by former ISRO Chief K Kasturirangan. The draft report was submitted to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' when he took charge.

Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Das, who also attended the meeting laid emphasis on pre-primary education. He said, "more funds are required and a proper allocation is necessary to implement the policy. Some of the initiatives like pre-primary education and about anganwadi workers are good but it is not possible for states to do it alone and Centre should provide funding."

In the same meeting, on school education funding issue, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said "Indian education system is highly regulated but poorly funded." He also said that the new education policy is a "wishful" draft and has no mention of how it will be implemented and what needs to be done in the run up to the implementation.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.