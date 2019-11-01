Odisha Releases List Of Class 10 Board Exam Toppers From 1957

Odisha Class 10 Board exam toppers From 1957 To 2010

In a way that would definitely help the alumni rekindle their school days, Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released the list of students who had topped the class 10 board exam in the state starting from 1957. The Board has listed 55 toppers till 2010 though including 2019 the Board has seen 64 toppers.

Sahadeva Sahoo is the first class 10 board exam topper in the State. 1941 born Mr Sahoo was a student of Purushottampur High School.

The Board was established under the Orissa Secondary Education Act 1953 and started functioning in 1955.

With this benevolent gesture the Board wants to recognize their meritorious students.

"I took it up mainly for corrections as per the permanent records with BSE to give the toppers the satisfaction they deserve. Putting it up in the website will give everyone a chance to see and confirm (sic)," said Dr Jahan Ara Begum, President, Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha).

The list has the passing year, roll number, candidate name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth and the mark secured.

Popularly known as 'matric' exam in the Odisha, the exam is held in February-March annually and the result usually comes in May-June when the state observes three day long 'Raja' festival- the festival where people come together to celebrate menstruation and womanhood.

Since past few years on an average 5 lakh candidates take the exam.

This year 70.78% of the total students who took the exam have cleared it and 1,181 students have secured the grade A1, the best among all the grades on the basis of which the Board ranks students. 289 schools have recorded 100% result.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.