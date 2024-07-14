Advertisement
Odisha CHSL Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Details

Candidates who are taking the exam can download their OSSC CHSL admit card by visiting the official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
The OSSC CHSL recruitment aims to fill 673 vacancies for various posts.
OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2024.

Candidates who are taking the exam can download their OSSC CHSL admit card by visiting the official website, ossc.gov.in.

They are required to log in with their credentials, such as their registered username and password, to access their admit card.

OSSC CHSL Recruitment: Vacancies

  • Caretaker: 02
  • Ayurvedic Assistant (Ayush Assistant): 220
  • Homeopathic Assistant (Ayush Assistant): 216
  • Unani Assistant (Ayush Assistant): 07
  • Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant under Director of Fisheries: 212
  • Amin: 16

OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website, ossc.gov.in
  • Click on the CHSL admit card 2024 download link on the homepage
  • Enter the required credentials on the login page
  • Check the OSSC CHSL admit card 2024 and download it
  • Take a printout of the result for future reference

Educational Qualification

For Caretaker, the candidate must have passed 10+2.

For the post of Ayurvedic Assistant (Ayush Assistant), Homeopathic Assistant (Ayush Assistant) and Unani Assistant (Ayush Assistant), the candidate must have passed the 10th and 12th standard with Science or an equivalent exam from a recognized Board/Council/University.

For Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant under Director of Fisheries, the candidate must have passed the 12th standard with Vocational (Fisheries) from CHSE and must know swimming well. Candidates passed 12th standard with Science will also be eligible to apply for the post.

For the post of Amin under EIC, Water Resources, the candidate must have passed the 12th standard with Arts/Science/Commerce or an equivalent qualification with a certificate in basic Computer Skills from a recognised institution.

