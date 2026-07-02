Odisha Announces Free Education Till PG; Here's What Students Need To Know

The Odisha government's announcement to provide free education from Kindergarten (KG) to Postgraduate (PG) level has generated widespread interest among students and parents across the state. The initiative, announced under the 'Jnanodaya - Prosperity through Education' scheme, is expected to significantly reduce the financial burden on families and improve access to higher education.

The decision was taken during the 43rd Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lokaseva Bhawan. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the scheme aims to ensure that no student is forced to discontinue education because of financial hardships.

Who Will Benefit From The Scheme?

As per the announcement, all students in Odisha studying from KG to PG level are expected to benefit from the scheme. The government said that free education would be provided to students across different stages of academic learning, covering school as well as higher education.

The state government believes that the move will especially benefit students from economically weaker sections, who often struggle to continue studies due to rising educational expenses. The scheme is also expected to encourage more girls to pursue higher education.

In its social media post, the CMO Odisha stated that "no student or girl student of the state will be deprived of education due to financial constraints, nor will they have to drop out midway through their studies."

What Does The Announcement Mean For Students?

Education experts say the decision could lead to higher enrolment rates, lower dropout numbers, and improved participation in higher education institutions across Odisha.

Calling it a "revolutionary decision related to education", the Chief Minister described 'Jnanodaya - Prosperity through Education' as more than just a free education programme. The government said the initiative is intended to provide "equal opportunities for education to every child and youth of Odisha, irrespective of their economic background."

Further operational details, including implementation guidelines and eligibility norms, are expected to be released by the state government in the coming days.