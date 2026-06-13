From Kindergarten To Postgraduation: Odisha Government Announces Free Education

In a major education reform initiative, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced free education in all government institutions from kindergarten to postgraduate level. The announcement was made as the BJP government completed two years in office in the state, with the chief minister describing the decision as a historic step towards making education truly free and universal.

The chief minister said the initiative would particularly benefit students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

"Our government has taken historic steps towards making education truly free and universal. Through a comprehensive free education system from KG to PG, every student in the state, especially those from economically disadvantaged sections, will be benefited," the chief minister said.

The announcement coincided with the observance of the World Day Against Child Labour. Emphasising the importance of education, Majhi said every child deserves access to learning opportunities.

"Every child deserves a book in hand, not a burden on their shoulders. On World Day Against Child Labour, let us reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding every child's right to education, protection and opportunity. Through initiatives like Shahid Madho Singh Haata Kharcha Yojana, we are empowering children from vulnerable communities to continue their education and shape a brighter future. Together, let us ensure that no child's dreams are lost to labour," he said.

In a message posted on X, the chief minister said the BJP government's two years in office had marked a new chapter in Odisha's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the visionary guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the strong leadership of our government, these two years of good governance in Odisha have scripted a new chapter in the state's progress," he wrote, adding that the government had focused on women's empowerment, farmers' welfare, healthcare improvement and infrastructure development.

Majhi also said transparency, accountability and public participation remain the defining features of his administration.

"Transparency, accountability, and public participation are the hallmarks of our government. In a democracy, it is the government's responsibility to answer the people's questions. Our efforts towards building a developed Odisha, guided by the trust and aspirations of the people, will continue unabated," he said.

In a separate message marking the second anniversary of his government, Majhi thanked the people of Odisha for their support and said the administration had earned public trust through service, dedication and good governance. He described the past two years as a period of development across sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture and industry, and reiterated his commitment to building a prosperous and developed Odisha.