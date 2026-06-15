Schools In Odisha To Reopen On June 18 After Summer Vacation: Minister

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on Monday said that all schools, both government and private, in the state will reopen on June 18 after summer vacation, according to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI). The schools were closed on April 27 for summer vacation following a rise in temperatures in various districts of the state.

According to a report by Odisha TV, the minister stated that the decision has been taken in view of the arrival of the monsoon and the drop in temperatures across the state, making it conducive for the resumption of classes after the summer vacation.

"The government is concerned about the education of the students. The temperatures have also dipped as monsoon has arrived in Odisha. So, all schools will reopen on June 18," Gond told reporters.

If an unbearable heat wave prevails on June 18, further decisions will be taken keeping the health of the students in mind, he said.

The minister also informed that efforts are underway to ensure the timely distribution of textbooks to students ahead of the reopening. The government is taking necessary steps to distribute textbooks to the school-going students as soon as possible, he stated.

Usually, summer vacation in schools starts on May 6 and continues till June 17. However, considering the existing heat wave conditions, the government had announced summer vacation on an earlier date, the PTI reported.

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As per NDTV Weather predictions, the temperature in Bhubaneswar on June 18 is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.