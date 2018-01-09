Occupational English Test For Nursing Professionals Launched Nursing professionals planning to take up practice in United Kingdom and Ireland can do Occupational English Test, offered by an arm of the University of Cambridge, in India.

Occupational English Test For Nursing Professionals Launched Chennai: Nursing professionals planning to take up practice in United Kingdom and Ireland can do Occupational English Test, offered by an arm of the University of Cambridge, in India. The Occupational English Test (OET) is offered by Cambridge Assessment English (part of the University of Cambridge) and Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment, Australia, a press release said.



The OET assesses the language proficiency of healthcare professionals who wish to register and practice in overseas. Occupational English Test is owned by Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment Trust, a venture between Cambridge English and Box Hill Institute, Australia.



The OET has been accepted by Nursing and Midwifery Council, United Kingdom and Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland as proof of English proficiency for trained nurses.



"OET is a standardised English test which has been developed for this industry exclusively. The recognition and acceptance of the test in the UK and Ireland opens up a world of opportunities for the nurses seeking to work in these countries", Cambridge Assessment English, South-Asia, Regional Director, T K Arunachalam said.



OET Test venue centres were currently present in 11 cities across the country while the test can also be taken up in over 40 countries, the release added.



