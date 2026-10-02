NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For 2008 Posts From October 7

NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: North Western Railway (NWR) has announced Apprentice Recruitment 2026 for 2,008 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, rrcjaipur.in. The registration process will begin on October 7, 2026, and candidates will be able to submit their applications until November 6, 2026. Applicants must meet the prescribed educational and age requirements to be considered for the recruitment. The selection will be based on a merit list prepared using candidates' Class 10 and ITI marks. Candidates should check the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details before submitting the application form.

Click here: NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 PDF

NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How To Apply?

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026:

Visit the official NWR website at rrcjaipur.in.

Click on the NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the homepage.

Register yourself by entering the required details.

Fill out the NWR Apprentice application form.

Pay the applicable application fee through the available online payment options.

Submit the application form after checking all details carefully.

Download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official NWR website for detailed information and further updates regarding the recruitment.

NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Selection will be based on a merit list prepared from the applications received. No separate written examination has been mentioned for the recruitment.

The merit list will be prepared using the percentage of marks obtained in Class 10 and ITI in the relevant trade. The panel will be based on the simple average of the marks secured in Class 10 and ITI.

The final merit list will be prepared division/unit-wise, trade-wise and community-wise. Candidates will be shortlisted in descending order of their marks, according to the number of available Apprentice slots.

NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the NWR Apprentice posts must have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination under the 10+2 system from a recognised board with at least 50% aggregate marks. No rounding off of marks will be permitted.

Applicants must also hold a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) or State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).

The age of candidates should be at least 15 years and should not exceed 24 years as on November 6, 2026.