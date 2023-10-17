Number Of Medical Colleges Have Doubled In The Country In Last 9 Years, Says Health Minister

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony of a regional cancer centre at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted that the number of medical colleges in the country has doubled in the last nine years.

He also announced that the central government is building one critical care unit in every district in the nation.

While addressing the ceremony he said, "After the independence there were only 54,000 MBBS seats for 70 years. In the last nine years, the number of medical colleges has doubled in the country. Now there are a total of 1,70,000 MBBS seats in the country. The seats have increased for both undergraduate and postgraduate seats. The government has also set up the National Medical Commission for ensuring quality education in the country."

"Health and Wellness Centres have been created across India. We are also building one Critical Care unit in every district in the country," he added.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for 150-bed Critical Care Block at NEIGRIHMS.

"The new facilities at NEIGRIHMS will provide the required healthcare services to the people of the Northeast. The central government is committed to improve the health infrastructure in the region. We have decided to develop NEIGRIHMS as an institute of national importance," Mandaviya added.

While inaugurating the undergraduate medical college, regional cancer center and virtual autopsy facility, new modular OT complex at NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, the minister said that the facility will help people of Meghalaya get affordable and quality healthcare.