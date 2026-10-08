Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Offers CA/CMA Internships, Check Stipend Details

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has opened applications for practical training for students who have cleared the Intermediate examination of Chartered Accountancy (CA) or Cost and Management Accountancy (CMA) in Finance and Accounts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official NPCIL website.

Who Can Apply?

Students who have passed the CA Intermediate or CMA Intermediate examination in the Finance and Accounts field can apply for the training programme. Candidates will also have to meet the eligibility conditions set by their respective institutions. The age of applicants should be between 18 and 56 years. Candidates born on or after October 27, 2008, or before October 26, 1970, will not be eligible.

Stipend For Selected Trainees

Candidates selected for the practical training will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000. An additional Rs 5,000 will be given if accommodation is not available at the concerned NPCIL unit or headquarters.

How Will Selection Take Place?

NPCIL will screen applications based on the aggregate marks scored in the CA Intermediate or CMA Intermediate examination. Candidates who do not have their final marks at the time of application will not be considered for screening.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed through their email ID about the next stage. Candidates will be shortlisted for the personal interview in a 1:5 ratio based on their aggregate marks. The interview will be conducted online, so shortlisted candidates can attend it virtually.

How To Apply For NPCIL Practical Training

Candidates need to complete the application process online. They will first have to register and activate their account, after which they can fill in their details and upload their photograph and signature.

After submitting the application, candidates should download and keep a copy of the completed form. Candidates shortlisted for the online interview should keep their Aadhaar card and application form ready. For complete details, candidates should refer to the official NPCIL notification before applying.