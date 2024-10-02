NTET: National Teachers Entrance Test Registrations Ongoing, Check Last Date To Apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online application for National Teachers Entrance Test (NTET) 2024 for Postgraduates of Indian Systems Medicine and Homoeopathy who desire to take up teaching profession. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the NTA for detailed information. The last date to fill the application form is October 14, 2024. The deadline for successful transaction of fees through Credit/Debit/ Net Banking/ UPI is October 15, 2024.

Correction in particulars of application form can be done on the website on October 16-17, 2024.

Candidates who desire to apply for the exam may go through the information bulletin and apply online at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/

The National Teachers' Eligibility Test for each discipline of Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani of Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy will be conducted by the Commission for the postgraduates of each discipline of Indian system of medicine and Homoeopathy who desire to take up teaching profession.

The minimum eligibility criteria for appearing in the test for Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy will be a postgraduate degree holder in a discipline recognized by the Commissions or erstwhile Central Council for Indian System of Medicine/ Central council of Homoeopathy.

The National Testing Agency will be conducting National Teachers' Eligibility Test (NTET) for the first time for postgraduates on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are available in the information bulletin hosted on the website of NTA.