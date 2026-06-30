Exam Body NTA Shares When NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result Will Be Declared

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Result: As the objection window for candidates who wished to challenge the provisional answer key of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination closed on June 28, the countdown to the release of the final answer key and declaration of the results has begun.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), it is currently working on finalising the results, which "will be declared at the earliest."

The NTA successfully conducted the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21 across the country, with approximately 20 lakh candidates appearing for the test.

The agency released the provisional answer key and uploaded the question papers for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 25 on its official website. The objection window also opened the same day and remained available until June 28.

In its public notice, the NTA stated that this year it launched the answer key challenge process simultaneously with the publication of the provisional answer keys, while the scanning of OMR answer sheets was still in progress.

"This has been done deliberately, in the interest of transparency, so that every candidate has an early and open opportunity to review the provisional answer keys for all four sets and to flag any question that, in their view, deserves a fresh look," the NTA stated.

The agency added that by allowing expert review of the challenges to begin in parallel with the OMR scanning process, rather than waiting for it to be completed, it aims to publish the final answer key and declare the results at the earliest possible date.