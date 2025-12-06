NTA Releases City Intimation Slips For SWAYAM July 2025 Exams

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slips for SWAYAM exams for the July 2025 Semester. The SWAYAM exam will begin with December 15, 2025 for Basic Concepts in Education and that of Basic Instructional Methods and Student Psychology will be held on December 16, 2025.

The Advance City Intimation Slip for the SWAYAM exams has been hosted on the official website https://exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/

Candidates will be able to download the same from the official website by using their application number and password.

NTA noted that this is not the Admit Card for SWAYAM July 2025 semester examination and the same will be issued separately.

The SWAYAM 2025 exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning and evening. The duration of the exam will be 180 (3 hours) minutes and the announcement for the city intimidation will be made by the NTA on its official website.

SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) is an initiative by the Government of India to provide free online learning for all. It aims to make education more accessible, inclusive, and high-quality, especially for learners from underprivileged backgrounds.

Courses include video lectures, downloadable reading materials, quizzes, and online discussion forums. While learning is free, students who wish to earn a certificate must register for a final exam (by paying a small fee) and appear for it at a designated center.