National School Of Drama: Admission Opens For Diploma Course In Dramatic Arts

NSD Admission Opens For Diploma Course In Dramatic Arts

Online registration for admission to Diploma in Dramatic Arts has begun. The course will begin on August 5. Graduates with participation in minimum 6 theatre productions can apply for the course. Applicants must have working knowledge of Hindi/ English. The prescribed age limit for being eligible for the course is 18-30 years. The program aims at at training students to become professionals in the area of acting, design, direction and other theatre related disciplines. Candidates can apply at the official website.

Apply Online

""Out of 26 seats, 4 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes; 2 seats are reserved for scheduled tribes; 7 seats are reserved for OBC (Non Creamy Layer as notified by the Government) and reservation for PwD, as per Govt. of India rules," reads the admission notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary test and a final workshop.

Preliminary test for the admission will be held from May 6 to June 16.

"The candidates qualifying in this test will have to attend a workshop of 5 days in the School premises, New Delhi from 1st to 5th July, 2019, for their final selection," reads the notification released by the National School of Drama.

Enrolled students will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 8000.

The last date for submission of applications is April 15.

