NRLC Invites Applications For Conservation Of Cultural Property Training Course

National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC) has invited applications for a training course on Conservation of Cultural Property. The training will be held from 2 July 2018 till 31 December 2018 at NRLC-Training Institute, Jankipuram, Lucknow. Candidates can apply against 30 seats available. Both in service and freshers can apply for the training course. Chemists, Conservators, Restorers, those working in government and non government institutions in service are eligible to apply as well. The last date for submission of application is 7 May 2018.Candidates with Master degree in art conservation/ Master degree in Fine Arts/Master degree in Science having chemistry as a subject in graduation are eligible to apply as well.The training course will carry a fee of Rs 3000.The course will History, technology of cultural property, Deterioration of cultural Property, documentation, preventive conservation, conservation of organic/inorganic art object, made up of paper, palm leaf, stone, metal leather, parchment, wood, ivory, ceramics, terracotta, glass, paintings, photographic materials etc. and field studies.