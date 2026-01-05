NPCIL Notification 2026: Apply For Technician, Scientific Assistant And Other 100+ Vacancies

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting applications for technical and non-technical positions at Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPP). Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website.

A total of 100 vacancies are opened by NPICL. The registration process will open on January 15, 2026, and close on February 4, 2026.

Notification released for recruitment to multiple posts:

Positions included:

Scientific Assistant

Stipendiary Trainee (Scientific)

Stipendiary Trainee (Technician)

X-ray Technician

Assistant Grade-I

To check eligibility qualification details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. The basic requirement is 10th/12th/Diploma.

Steps to apply:

1. Visit the official NPCIL website.

2. Go to the "Careers" / "Recruitment" section on the homepage.

3. Click on the relevant recruitment notification for Scientific Assistant, Stipendiary Trainee, X-ray Technician, or Assistant Grade-I.

4. Read the notification carefully to check eligibility, age limit, qualifications, and selection process.

5. Click on "Apply Online" for the chosen post.

6. Register using a valid email ID and mobile number (if applying for the first time).

7. Log in and fill out the application form with personal, educational, and technical details.

8. Upload required documents

9. Pay the application fee (if applicable) through the online payment mode.

10. Review the application form carefully and submit it.

11. Download and print the submitted application form for future reference.