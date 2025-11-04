November School Holidays 2025 Including Guru Nanak Jayanti And Children's Day Observances

Schools across the country will remain close on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, founder of Sikhism. While November will have a little less to offer as compared to the festive holidays of October, students can plan their vacation according to the following schedule.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day will be observed on November 9, 2025. Most schools in Uttarakhand will be closed to celebrate the formation of Uttarakhand. The day is celebrated to mark the separation of Uttarakhand from Uttar Pradesh. It highlights the state's spiritual and cultural traditions through various celebrations.

Schools will celebrate Children's day on November 14 by hosting cultural programmes and other fun activities. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

November 24 will be celebrated as Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to respect or celebrate the victory of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Here is a list of holidays for November:

• Guru Nanak Jayanti- November 5

• Children's Day- November 14

• Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day- November 24

• Second Saturday- November 8

• Sunday- November 9

• Sunday- November 16

• Sunday- November 23

• Sunday- November 30