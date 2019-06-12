North Orissa University Declares +3 Final Result

NOU Odisha Declares +3 Final Result

North Orissa University (NOU) has released the +3 final degree exam result. Candidates can check the result at the official website nou.ac.in. The results are available on the official results portal of Odisha government at orissaresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result using their roll number. Last year the +3 final result came was released on May 29.

North Orissa University +3 Result: Know How To Check

Step One: Go to the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on ' +3 Final Degree Examination Result - 2019' results link for North Orissa University, Baripada. You will find the link at the top of the page only.

Step Three: Enter your roll number correctly.

Step Four: Click on submit.

Step Five: View your result.

Step Six: Take a printout of your result

Meanwhile, +2 arts and commerce students are waiting for their result in Odisha. While the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has already announced the results for science stream, CHSE has not yet confirmed the arts and commerce result date. Less than 1 lakh students had appeared for the +2 exam in the state in science and commerce stream. Larger number of students had opted for arts stream in +2.



