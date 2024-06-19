Nominations Invited For Sardar Patel National Unity Award

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited nominations from eligible candidates for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award which seeks to recognise the notable and inspiring contributions made by the citizens/institutions of the country to promote the cause of national unity and integrity. The UGC has directed all the higher education institutions to disseminate the information among its stakeholders and nominate deserving candidates.

The online nominations/recommendations for the award has started from June 1, 2024 and the reward will be announced on the occasion of National Unity Day October 31, 2024.

All citizens of India without distinction of religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth, age or occupation, and any institutions/ organization are eligible for the award.

The Sardar Patel National Unity Award is the highest civilian award in the field of contribution to the unity and integrity of India.

The nominations/recommendations for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award will be received online only on the password-protected centralised portal designed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (URL: https://awards.gov.in).

For online recommendations, each recommending authority should use the previous year's login ID and password.