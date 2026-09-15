No School Sports In Delhi-NCR In November-December? Check What Air Quality Panel Says

School children in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states may have to wait a little longer for their winter sports competitions this year. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has advised the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no physical sports activities or competitions are scheduled during November and December 2026.

The advisory said the air quality trends prevailing in the area where the events are to be held should be taken into account. Competitions that have already been scheduled may be rescheduled, CAQM stated.

The school and concerned authorities have also been asked to ensure that students who are unable to participate because of such changes are not unduly disadvantaged.

Why CAQM Has Stepped In

The latest advisory follows concerns raised by the Supreme Court last year over children participating in physical sports competitions during periods of poor and severe air quality.

On November 19, 2025, the Supreme Court asked CAQM to issue appropriate directions to schools in Delhi-NCR to postpone sports and games competitions scheduled for November and December, citing the potential adverse health effects on children.

CAQM held an urgent consultative meeting the same day with representatives from the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, the Delhi and NCR state governments, the Sports Authority of India, NCR pollution control boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Following the meeting, CAQM asked the four governments to take appropriate action so that physical sports competitions scheduled for November and December could be postponed, depending on air quality trends at the event location.

What Changes

The 2026 advisory carries that concern into another winter season. CAQM has now advised the four governments to ensure that physical sports activities and competitions are not scheduled during November and December 2026.

For competitions already on the calendar, rescheduling is an option. The governments can also explore alternative opportunities for students to participate in similar activities at an appropriate time.

CAQM has said students should not be unduly disadvantaged because of the changes, and their health and academic progress should not be compromised.

For Already Scheduled Events

The advisory does not mean that every school sports competition has been cancelled. Events already scheduled may be rescheduled. Meanwhile, authorities have been asked to ensure that students affected by the changes do not lose out.

The decision will also depend on the air quality conditions at the location where the event is planned. For schools and sporting bodies, this can imply moving physical competitions planned for November and December to a later period when conditions are more suitable.

The move comes ahead of the 2026 winter season, when Delhi-NCR typically sees a deterioration in air quality.