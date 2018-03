The HRD Ministry today said it does not maintain any data of fake education boards found functioning in the country. The minister of State for HRD, Upendra Kushwaha, said in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha that "some instances of functioning of fake education boards have come to the notice of the Ministry"."The Ministry, however, does not maintain any centralised data regarding fake education boards functioning in different parts of the country," he added.The minister stated that state governments and police authorities have been asked to identify fake education boards functioning in their jurisdiction and register cases against them for misleading people. Click here for more Education News