NMC Seeks Opinions Of Stakeholders On National Exit Test Implementation

NMC has announced that the NExT Step 2 examination will be conducted biannually regularly.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sought comments from all concerned parties regarding the execution and administration of the National Exit Test (NExT).

"As per the recommendations of the Committee constituted by the approval of the Union Health Minister to examine the implementation/preparation of conducting the National Exit Test (NExT) exam, the valuable feedback of all the stakeholders is invited by the NMC," the Commission said in a public notice.

Stakeholders are urged to review the NMC, National Exit Test Regulations, 2023, according to the notice. Feedback from all relevant parties is to be submitted online by February 7.

Last October, the Union Health Ministry set up a seven-member committee to assess the readiness of states and medical colleges for the implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT) for final-year MBBS students of the 2020 batch.

The National Exit Test (NExT) Regulations 2023, issued in June of the previous year, outline that the exam will consist of two phases-NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2-held biannually. NExT will serve as the basis for certifying the eligibility of medical graduates to register for practicing modern medicine in India, functioning as a licentiate examination. Moreover, it will be crucial for determining eligibility and ranking for admission to postgraduate medical education in various medical specialties, serving as an entrance examination for PG medical courses.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will specify, through regulations or notifications, the applicable manner of using NExT results for admission to postgraduate courses in broad medical specialties.

"It is implied that whenever the NExT is in force, the corresponding equivalent existing examinations shall be phased out/cease to be applicable for the purpose for which the NExT shall be appropriate," the regulations said.

Medical students are allowed multiple attempts at the National Exit Test (NExT) Step 1, provided they successfully pass it and also clear the NExT Step 2 examination within a timeframe of 10 years from the commencement of their MBBS course. However, it is emphasised that only the scores from the final attempt of NExT Step 1 will be taken into consideration for admission into postgraduate courses, as the regulations specify.

NExT Step 1 is designed as a theoretical examination, featuring one or more types of multiple-choice questions. The assessments are conducted through a computer-based online mode.

The results of the NExT Step 2 examination will be categorised simply as 'Pass/Fail,' based on the demonstration of adequate competence, which is assessed during practical/clinical and viva voce examinations. The marks obtained in NExT Step 2 will play a crucial role in creating a merit list for admission into broad speciality PG seats.

The NExT Step 2 examination includes seven clinical subjects/disciplines - medicine and allied disciplines, surgery and allied disciplines, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, otorhinolaryngology, ophthalmology, and orthopaedics, along with PMR (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation).

