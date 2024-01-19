NMC Releases Guidelines For Temporary Registration Of Medical Practitioners

The National Medical Commission has released guidelines for temporary registration of medical practitioners along with "Registration of Medical Practitioners and License to Practice Medicine Regulations, 2023". The complete guideline is available on the official website of the NMC. As per the official notification, the guidelines should be kept in mind while applying for Temporary Registration for prompt disposal.

Temporary registration permits the registrant to undertake responsibilities and perform procedures appropriate to the level of qualifications and competence of the registrant. The duration of temporary registration may be curtailed/suspended or even withdrawn /cancelled at any time if such action/ actions are warranted according to the prevailing rules/ regulations of the National Medical Commission/ State Medical Council or on recommendation of the Government of India/ University/ Medical College/ Institution / Hospital / Court of law.

As per the official notification, a foreign citizen who is enrolled as a medical practitioner in accordance with the law regulating the registration of medical practitioners in that country may be permitted temporary registration for the following purposes-

-For pursuing Postgraduate and Super-Specialty courses recognized under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

-For undertaking any Fellowship/Certificate Courses/Clinical Research/Clinical Training/Observership.

-Expert Visit for providing the training in techniques/procedures required in various areas of the medical profession and not available in the country.

-Voluntary Clinical Service for visiting as a doctor for performing community service.

What is not allowed under Temporary registration

Temporary registration does not permit the following -

Entitlement to sign or authenticate a medical or fitness certificate or any other such certificate

Attending to medico legal procedures such as autopsy, unless otherwise required as a component of the training or academic programme for which the registration is granted.

Acting as an expert medical witness in any court of law.

Being available for emergency duties unless otherwise required as a component of the training or academic programme for which the registration is granted.

Performing surgical / interventional procedures unless otherwise required as a component of the training or academic programme for which the registration is granted.

Holding any Permanent or Adhoc Teaching Post in any medical institution in India as approved by the National Medical Commission unless otherwise required as a component of the training or academic programme for which the registration is granted. Such registrants shall however not be counted in the strength of the faculty of the institution in any manner whatsoever.

Provide in any manner any advantage or eligibility for any other type of Registration including Provisional Registration and Permanent Registration by SMC/NMC.

Permission to practice medicine as a qualified medical practitioner unless otherwise required as a component of the training or academic programme for which the registration is granted provided in such cases the practice shall be restricted to the institution or affiliated institution as may be appropriate and necessary for the training or academic programme.