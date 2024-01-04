NMC Regulations Out. Check Recognised Medical Degrees And Other Details

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the National Medical Commission (Recognition of Medical Qualification) Regulations, 2023 also known as NMC Recognition setting out information regarding the comprehensive list of recognised medical qualifications in the country, Inclusion of new medical qualifications and withdrawal of recognition of qualifications.

As per the NMC, the following are the list of recognised medical qualifications in the country-

MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery)

Postgraduate Broad Speciality Qualifications [MD (Doctor of Medicine)/ MS(Master of Surgery)]

Postgraduate Super Speciality Courses [ DM (Doctorate of Medicine)/ MCh (Master of Chirurgie)]-

Post Doctoral Certificate Courses (PDCC)

Post Doctoral Fellowship (PDF)

DM/MCh Courses of six years duration

The notification also states the circumstances when the medical boards can withdraw the medical degrees. The notification mentions, "The Undergraduate Medical Education Board or the Post Graduate Medical Education Board can withdraw a qualification from the schedule or the list of qualifications mentioned in the UGMER or PGMER on the following grounds-

-Qualifications initially approved by the erstwhile MCI/ NMC, based on the set of standards prescribed by them if such qualification is no more relevant.

-Alternative course is available.

-Qualifications from Indian or international bodies, accepted by erstwhile MCI/ NMC without prescription of any standards, if there are alternative courses prescribed with standards, under NMC.

The regulations note, "Any medical institution conferring an undergraduate or postgraduate or super-speciality medical qualification may apply to the concerned Board, along with such documents and information, for inclusion of any new medical qualification, which is not already included in the list. Provided a foreign authority shall submit its application to the concerned Board along with such documents and information for inclusion of any medical qualification, which is not already included in the list."

For detailed information on the regulation click here.