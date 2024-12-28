NMC Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for 245 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.22 Lakh

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started the application process for recruitment across various departments. The recruitment drive aims to fill 245 posts.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 15, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official NMC website, nmcnagpur.gov.in.

The notification reads: "As mentioned below for the recruitment of the above posts, the post-wise examination will be conducted at the prescribed examination center through the online method (Computer-Based Test). If necessary, considering the number of applications received for the examination, the said examination will be conducted on more than one day and in more than one session. There will be a different question paper based on the syllabus prescribed for the examination in each such session."

NMC Recruitment 2025:

Junior Engineer (Civil): Rs 38,600-1,22,800

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Rs 38,600-1,22,800

Nurse (GNM): Rs 35,400-1,12,400

Tree Officer: Rs 35,400-1,12,400

Civil Engineering Assistant: Rs 25,500-81,100

Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Engineer (Civil):

Minimum graduation in Civil Engineering from a university recognised by AICTE or an equivalent qualification (A.M.I.E).

Junior Engineer (Electrical):

Minimum degree in Electrical Engineering/Electronics from a university recognised by AICTE or an equivalent qualification (A.M.I.E).

Civil Engineering Assistant:

Must have at least a diploma in Civil Engineering from a university recognised by AICTE.

Nurse (GNM):

Completion of GNM Course (Trade Nurse) after HSSC and registration with the Nursing Council of Maharashtra.

Tree Officer:

BSc (Horticulture), degree in Agriculture/Botany/Forestry from a recognised Agricultural University, or a degree in Botany from a recognised university.

Experience: Five years of work experience in garden development, maintenance, tree protection, conservation, and orchard management is preferred.