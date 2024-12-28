Advertisement

NMC Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for 245 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.22 Lakh

The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 15, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NMC Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for 245 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.22 Lakh
Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official NMC website.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started the application process for recruitment across various departments. The recruitment drive aims to fill 245 posts.  

The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 15, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official NMC website, nmcnagpur.gov.in.  

The notification reads: "As mentioned below for the recruitment of the above posts, the post-wise examination will be conducted at the prescribed examination center through the online method (Computer-Based Test). If necessary, considering the number of applications received for the examination, the said examination will be conducted on more than one day and in more than one session. There will be a different question paper based on the syllabus prescribed for the examination in each such session."  

NMC Recruitment 2025:  

Junior Engineer (Civil): Rs 38,600-1,22,800  
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Rs 38,600-1,22,800  
Nurse (GNM): Rs 35,400-1,12,400  
Tree Officer: Rs 35,400-1,12,400  
Civil Engineering Assistant: Rs 25,500-81,100  

Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Engineer (Civil):  
Minimum graduation in Civil Engineering from a university recognised by AICTE or an equivalent qualification (A.M.I.E).  

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 
Minimum degree in Electrical Engineering/Electronics from a university recognised by AICTE or an equivalent qualification (A.M.I.E).  

Civil Engineering Assistant:  
Must have at least a diploma in Civil Engineering from a university recognised by AICTE.  

Nurse (GNM):
Completion of GNM Course (Trade Nurse) after HSSC and registration with the Nursing Council of Maharashtra.  

Tree Officer:  
BSc (Horticulture), degree in Agriculture/Botany/Forestry from a recognised Agricultural University, or a degree in Botany from a recognised university.  

Experience: Five years of work experience in garden development, maintenance, tree protection, conservation, and orchard management is preferred.  

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NMC Recruitment 2025, Nmc, Jobs India
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com